Traffic nothing new for West End
West Enders are like the folks who buy a house next to the airport, then complain of the noise. If you bought in the West End since 1970, you knew about the rush-hour bottleneck and resulting traffic through your hood. Talk to the hand.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Cut out the fee talk, limit Maroon Bells to 5 days a week
“’Aspen area residents who frequently bike Maroon Creek Road, however, should not have to put up with reservations or fees and should not be required to stop and take a test on biking etiquette before…