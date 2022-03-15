Traffic madness in Aspen

I predict disaster for all transportation involving Aspen. This includes anyone flying into the airport the next few weeks during our spring break vacation period. We already do not have adequate transportation infrastructure to and from the airport.

Here is the scenario:

1. Those locals and guests traveling from Snowmass into Aspen using either Brush Creek road or Owl Creek Road will experience huge delays when going through the round-a-bout at the end of the ski day, which is rush hour(s). The only alternative is to take Brush Creek Road to Highway 82, left to Smith Hill Way and into Aspen via McClain Flats Road. The backup at Brush Creek and 82 will be insane on Brush Creek Road or on Highway 82 heading downvalley (take your pick).

2. Guests arriving at the airport expecting a quality experience will either have to wait in taxis, limos, hotel vans and ride share for not only the time they are in them but also the time for us to get to them from Aspen. Our only option will be to travel between the airport and Aspen via the opposite, extended directions and McClain Flats, which I just previously identified, will be problematic.

3. As locals head home from Aspen, try to use McClain Flats to go home downvalley. This will lengthen the time it takes transportation to travel between Aspen and Snowmass Village via McClain Flats





Dan Kinney

Woody Creek