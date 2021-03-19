Too much negativity by Aspen media

We had the local article about more positive cases this week, and oh, the variants, the visitors. Oh my, oh my.

The article from the Vail paper was completely opposite — a few rising cases but no sickness, plenty of hospital space, and all the positive news about how great the vaccines are to get us back to normal.

Can anyone writing for our local newspapers please talk about the incredible job the EMTs, emergency crew, first-responders, shot-givers, medical help and more local volunteers with huge smiles have helped our residents? How about that the current positive tests have almost no symptom or sickness, or that there are numerous reasonably priced medications that show effectiveness in shortening the illness?

Aspen always had a very positive and upbeat attitude. This negativity and fear-mongering is not helping anyone. We are so lucky to be in this great outdoors. Please show your kindness.

Our county was named the seventh healthiest in America . Show some gratitude.

Lorrie B. Winnerman

Aspen