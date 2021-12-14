 To what end? | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

To what end?

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Years ago I said bulldoze the town and start over. That’s being done and Aspen is truly in the dumps.

Most people never rented their ADU when built. Why would rich people do it now ?

Now the soon-to-be-elite Buckhorn Cabin will have people skiing down drunk — don’t worry since you don’t care about the death-defying Cloud 9 Restaurant!

The pastor from the Cornerstone Christian School and all vaccine deniers are out of line. If you were the ones who would get sick from the virus, that would be fine but we get sick from you. One of your staff members died — isn’t that enough for you?!

Ruth Harrison


Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Letter to the Editor
See more