To what end?
Years ago I said bulldoze the town and start over. That’s being done and Aspen is truly in the dumps.
Most people never rented their ADU when built. Why would rich people do it now ?
Now the soon-to-be-elite Buckhorn Cabin will have people skiing down drunk — don’t worry since you don’t care about the death-defying Cloud 9 Restaurant!
The pastor from the Cornerstone Christian School and all vaccine deniers are out of line. If you were the ones who would get sick from the virus, that would be fine but we get sick from you. One of your staff members died — isn’t that enough for you?!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Public servants rise to the occasion while others keep denying
Thank you to Eagle and Pitkin County commissioners, boards of health, and staff for doing the mother of all thankless jobs: reduce the spread of COVID-19.