Time to move on from the masks
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared the COVID-19 emergency over. Why is our local government and Pitkin County Board of Health still requiring masks? The majority of our population is vaccinated and many people have already had Covid. I fail to see how they are protecting the local community and acting in our bests interests if the above is true. Local government should allow the public to vote on any and all “community” mandates.
Sean Gruebnau
Aspen
