Tigey will be missed

I met Tigey Eads in 2013 when I moved my business into the Concept 600 building where Tigey took care of all the maintenance.

Over the next eight years Tigey became a friend to all of us at Susie’s. He was always willing to help when we needed something fixed, and he stopped by daily, often with his sweet dog Chloe. He was fun and talented and he always brought extra joy to our day.

Tigey was a special and a kind man. We shall miss him so very much.

Susan Harvey

Aspen