Thrift Shop takes a pause
Due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, we regret to announce the Aspen Thrift Shop will be closed until Jan. 18. As always, we thank you for respecting the request to only bring donations when the shop is open, and we are there to receive them. We apologize for the inconvenience and assure everyone we look forward to being back in business as soon as possible.
Volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop
Aspen City Council on the edge of a cliff
To Aspen City Council regarding Elizabeth Milias’s commentary on Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, I am supporting her 100% (“The housing fix is in,” commentary, Jan. 2, 2022, The Aspen Times).