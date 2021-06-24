Thrift Shop seeking donations for art sale

We are delighted to let the community know that not only is the Thrift Shop fully open for business (check our website for opening hours http://www.aspenthriftshop.org ), but one of the best events of the Aspen summer is returning — the Aspen Thrift Shop Art Sale — on July 24 at the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

The Art Sale is an incredibly fun and eclectic collection of beautiful and fascinating pieces of signed art, and decorative and vintage objects, that will be sold fairly but inexpensively to the public at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, with all proceeds benefiting dozens of Valley nonprofits.

We are seeking tax-deductible donations of art and objects from members the public! If anyone has donations to make, please send an email art@aspenthriftshop.org or call/text Katherine Sand at 970-948-5128. We will be very happy to pick up art from donors!

Thank you!

Katherine Sand

Aspen