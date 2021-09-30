Thrift Shop accepting grant applications
To nonprofits of the Roaring Fork Valley,
The grants committee of the Aspen Thrift Shop is excited to announce that grant applications for 2022 are currently being accepted for review. If you represent a nonprofit in the Roaring Fork Valley and are eligible for a grant from the Aspen Thrift Shop, please visit our website, http://www.aspenthriftshop.org, to find the links to the grant applications. The process is improved and streamlined in that it is available online and there will be one cycle for the entire year. Application deadline is Jan. 1.
After so many painful months of closure, we are excited to resume the rewarding process of accomplishing our mission: “To sell donated goods at affordable prices, to make grants to other Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit organizations and to provide scholarships to Roaring Fork Valley area high school graduates.”
We look forward to hearing from you.
Grants committee
Aspen Thrift Shop
