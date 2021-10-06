Three’s a charm for Aspen public schools
I’m thrilled, after 31 years of teaching in the Aspen schools, to endorse Lawrence Butler, Stacy Weiss and Suzy Zimet for school board. A vote for them is a vote for high quality schools and excellence.
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Household support for Pandora’s expansion
The vote on Pandora’s is in! With a house full of grand kids who came for Ruggerfest, we had our own vote on whether to support the Pandora expansion. It was a unanimous yes!