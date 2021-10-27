Three simple rules Baldwin didn’t follow

As a firearms safety instructor, I’ve been paying a lot of attention to the “accidental” shooting involving Alec Baldwin and here’s my take. The NRA has three simple safety rules: 1. Always keep the gun pointed in a safe direction. 2. Always keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot. 3. Always keep the gun unloaded until ready to use (if you do not know how to open the action or inspect the chamber leave the gun alone and get help from someone who does).

All three rules were broken. 1. The gun was obviously not pointed in a safe direction. 2. Alec Baldwin obviously had his finger on the trigger (guns don’t go off by themselves). 3. Alec Baldwin did not check the gun when it was handed to him and it was obviously loaded. Accident? Maybe not so much. Even a blank cartridge can hurt someone at close range.

If someone hands you a gun, or you find one, it’s your responsibility to check it out or to find someone who does know how to check it; otherwise call the police and let them handle it.

Sheldon Fingerman

Aspen