Three Marolt brothers and a movie

I found the recent “A ’Dumb and Dumber’-inspired road-trip” article to be very amusing and contemplative (July 2, The The Aspen Times).
It made me wonder if the three Marolt brothers could perhaps be cast in a followup movie about Aspen called “Dumb, Dumber, and Dumbest”? It would be entertaining to watch them fight over who gets to play the lead, but I have a hunch who of them is best suited for the role.
As they say in Hollywood, “Soon to be a major motion picture!”
Lo Semple
Aspen
