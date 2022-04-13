Thoughts on Mind Springs

Mind Springs has garnered a lot of negative press lately around how they oversaw care for their clients and, as a former clinician, I believe they deserve most of it. The clinicians and support staff themselves, however, were dedicated to bringing the best care for their clients.

The aspect not yet talked about was how Mind Springs treated its employees. We were all overworked, underpaid and severely underappreciated by the leadership and management teams. The bottom line at Mind Springs was not the well-being of its employees or clients but what they called “productivity hours,” or billable time. We were under tremendous pressure to meet these standards and would be penalized if we did not meet the minimum criteria. Additionally, when many of us reached our maximum salary, we eventually became too expensive for the company to keep and were laid off for a variety of fictitious reasons.

I read interim CEO Doug Pattison’s letter with some hope but mostly deep skepticism for the future of care offered by Mind Springs. The ethos that existed while I was employed there was to funnel most of the money from the regional offices into the building of the psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction. While the intent to provide psychiatric care was honorable, the way they went about making it happen was disgraceful and many employees and subsequently their clients suffered a great deal in the process. The recent resignation of former CEO Sharon Raggio comes as no surprise, but she should still be held accountable as this was her brainchild and most of the suffering was due to her steamrolling anyone in the way of reaching her goals.

Jeff Cole

Aspen