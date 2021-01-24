This aggression will not stand
Bruno Kirchenwitz, where is the love? Most of Americans are either Republicans or Democrats, but first and foremost Americans. There are many good people on both sides trying to make our country better, but some like you who are just promoting hate and divisiveness should try to be more positive about our government .
As far as Rep. Lauren Boebert’s claim to fame, carrying a pistol is why she went to Washington, D.C. What good did that do for us? You had an earlier letter that looked like you had seen more peace and love. Get rid of the anger and think positive.
Tom Marshall
Aspen
COVID-19 test results in question
Cases are at an all-time high. Stress, anxiety, worry and fear are becoming unbearable for people. Extreme actions and decisions are happening.