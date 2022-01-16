Third Favorite Columnist problems
While not directed at me, Roger Marolt’s most recent letter to the editor really made me suffer. The jab was not wasted (“McBeaton’s now open 24/7,” letters, Jan. 13, The Aspen Times).
It loosened one of my teeth. Roger Marolt will suffer for this. The mere mention of my name in such close proximity to a name so inherently un-Aspen, so dastardly that I scarcely dare give it utterance, was extremely damaging to my brand as Aspen’s Third Favorite Columnist.
Lo Semple
Aspen
