There’s still hope for good, clean disagreement

Thank you, Aspen. A group of us walked in the Fourth of July parade with the Democratic Party specifically to represent choice and women’s rights. We were met with overwhelming amounts of passion and support, which was good for heart and soul in these dark times.

There were dissenters, but they expressed their opinions with thumbs down, not physical violence or guns. For that we are so grateful.

What a blessing to live in a community where nobody brings violence to what should be a joyous celebration of our country, even when we disagree.

Bettina Slusar

Snowmass Village