There’s nothing to count; Aspen’s traffic is a mess
I read that more traffic counts are forthcoming and it makes me think: Do people in flooded areas count the gallons of water coming as the rivers rise and flood their homes? Really? Is this even necessary at this point?
At this point there are two choices, accommodate the traffic into town (which we are doing and it’s a mess) or restrict via intercept lots, ride share, entry tolls, alternative transports, etc. The current road design, traffic lights, bus lane, roundabout and sheer quantity of vehicles needs a total overhaul and redesign. Accommodating or restricting is a decision that has to be made, but action soon is paramount or we’ll continue to choke ourselves with fumes, congestion and unhappy commuters, locals and visitors.
Ernie Fyrwald
Aspen
