There is no council in Constitution
In a recent interview with the papers, my friend Ward Hauenstein admitted he suppresses personal liberties (i.e., abandons the U.S. Constitution) when an uninformed county health board tells him to.
We knew the Aspen City Council doesn’t care about personal liberty. How refreshing to hear it clearly stated.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Vail bails on sheep
If you ski at all and you venture away from Aspen, there’s half a chance that you ski at a Vail Resort. They promise an epic experience, and on that they come through. But they…