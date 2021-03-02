There, Aspen comrades, is the answer to all our problems
Thankfully we have Aspen City Council and the Pitkin County commissioners to prevent the great unwashed (you and me) from engaging in self-destructive behaviors. How did they slip up and allow restaurant dining? What to do now to make us miserable?
Here’s a suggestion. Aspen has way too many overweight people. Government is here to protect us from ourselves. Make it a criminal offense to consume more than 1,000 calories a day. Contact tracers could be deployed to troll town and check everyone’s “calorie card,” an official government record of a person’s calorie intake. Meal by meal. Snack by snack. Drink by drink. Cheaters could be fined a few hundred dollars, or maybe a percentage of their net worth.
Come on City Council and BOCC. Put on your thinking caps.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
End of the road for HOV lanes?
Spring is right around the corner and Colorado Department of Transportation will soon start their annual ritual of line-painting Highway 82. How ’bout, while they’re at it, they black out all those HOV diamonds from…