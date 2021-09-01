There are higher highways
I noted the Aspen history on page A23 of the Aug. 24 Aspen Times stated that Independence Pass is the highest pass in Colorado. While Independence might be the highest pass for a state highway, Highway 82, there are other higher passes in Colorado. Cottonwood Pass Highway 306, from Buena Vista to Taylor Park, may not be a state highway, but crosses the Continental Divide at 12,119 feet and is paved. Just setting the record straight.
Jim Wingers
Aspen
Greed is an uphill battle
I am disappointed, but not surprised, to see the greedy billionaires running Aspen Skiing Co. have attained Forest Service permission to “police” the uphill walkers on their mountains. I should note my father learned to…