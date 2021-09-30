The Wheeler of fortune

The parade of notables in favor of repurposing the Wheeler funds has begun; the question to be asked of them is, “How much are you already receiving?”

Don’t get me wrong, I too favor lifting the current cap and directing more to the arts, but the current ballot measure is badly flawed and should be rejected. Read it and compare it to the rhetoric. Is there a new cap in any form — no?

The decision maker on repurposing, the Aspen City Council, could not be a worse choice. Where is the reserve study to determine the future needs of the Wheeler?

At issue are tens of millions of dollars, no limits and no coherent planning. If approved, Aspen will once again validate the words of the Godfather: “The answer to every question is money.”

Neil Siegel





Aspen