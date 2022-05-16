The West End-ianapolis speedway
Wow! Watching the late afternoon speed rush through the West End reminds us that the Indianapolis speed races will start on July 11. So to you folks in a rush to leave town, you still have time to enter.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Basalt Vista a team effort
As a former long-term board member for Habitat for Humanity-Roaring Fork Valley, I want to commend Mr. Condon for his recent article about the Basalt Vista net zero affordable housing. The project being nationally recognized…