The Torp heard around the world

Roger Marolt’s article in the May 21 Aspen Times got me laughing (“’Torping out’ for ridicule and shame,” commentary).

It was the middle of February 1993, when Torp , his buddy and two females headed to the Goodwin Greene Hut. This hut is located in the upper reaches of Difficult Creek. After going up Taylor Pass Road, the Torp group got lost in a snowstorm and built a snowcave near Bowman Creek Divide.

They were a mile from the Goodwin Greene. Torp decided to take the only sleeping bag and water and head 10 miles down Bowman Creek to a Forest Service cabin on the Taylor River. He burned the furniture instead of walking behind the cabin to use the three cords of wood piled up there. Finally, snowmobilers found him days later. The people in the snowcave almost died before Mountain Rescue found them.

You can take the Torps out of the city, but you can’t take the city out of the Torps. They get “Torped out.”

Jim Wingers

Aspen