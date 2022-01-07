‘The Thirteen Days of Christmas’
December 25th – The Savior is born
January 1st – The New Year arrives
January 6th – Satan appears in a dark blue suit
Revolution! Revolution! he cries
Thirteen days from beginning to end
Thirteen days from Heaven to Hell
From the hallowed birth of Jesus Christ
To “The Day of Lies” the Devil will tell
Roused by promises the coward won’t keep
(Like a voyeur, he watches and hides)
False Patriots charge the Capitol’s walls
And the Devil grins as the nation divides
These two halves do make a hole
A gaping wound in America’s heart
Democracy teeters on the bloody edge
Insurrectionists rip the nation apart
The duped and complicit believe they are right
Based on falsity beyond all reason
Ignorance swells and knows no limits
The Devil gloats over acts of treason
Yeats’ rough beast slouches toward Bethlehem now
Can the falcon hear the falconer’s cry?
Is the American experiment at its very end?
Will indifference let our nation’s soul die?
Neither China nor Russia, the Mullahs or Taliban
Threaten the American way of Life
Like a man who wields the Bible upside down
And stabs the Constitution in the back with a knife!
The Thirteen Days of Christmas
Joy and Hope, then the Devil’s Civil War
The craven pretend it never happened
While Democracy dies on the Senate floor
Greg Lewis
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Fields another dagger to Roaring Fork Valley’s soul
The Fields “housing plan” — what a joke on many levels. Here is yet another example of Eagle County approving a development that does not affect the majority of the county, just with its coffers…