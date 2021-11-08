The test is in the mail
Here’s how to ensure no one cheats on the written exam for a driver’s license or to be a doctor, nurse, fireman, policeman, lawyer or CPA. Mail the tests to applicants, have them complete the the tests at home, and mail them back. We know there couldn’t be any cheating because that’s how elections are conducted.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
