The spirit of 86ing Russian vodka

There was a good example of appropriate mischievousness and mayhem 250 years ago. Americans — OK, settlers — who were living here (this was three years before the Declaration of Independence) got mad and threw a bunch of British tea overboard into Boston Harbor. We are proud of the rebelliousness that these courageous “I’m not going to take it anymore” citizens displayed against a foreign government interfering unjustly in their lives.

And now I read that restaurants around the world are publicly throwing away their Russian vodka. I will drink American beer to that. Support peace and support the resistance movement in Ukraine.

Tom Mooney

Aspen