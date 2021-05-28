The slumlords of Aspen

My friend Elizabeth Milias provides the valuable service of publicizing the disaster that is Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority (“APCHA: Let’s fix this!”, commentary, May 23, The Aspen Times).

APCHA’s defects are endemic whenever market forces are suppressed. “Owners” don’t maintain properties in a price-controlled housing system. Every rent-control program in every major city creates a shortage of “affordable” but uninhabitable properties.

Why?

Laws made by men can’t amend the laws of economics. But at least APCHA provides entertainment, as the social engineers of Aspen arrogantly preside over their empire of slums for “the people.”

Maurice Emmer

Aspen