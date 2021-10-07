The rise and fall of energy sources
Solar- and wind-sourced electricity has been on a steady price decline every decade since the 1960s.
Bad news for the fossil fuel industries; crazy, wild price swings on oil have caused lots of anxiety and supply and demand problems. So much for a stable economy based on fossil fuels.
Strike two is the massive oil spill off of California fouling beaches and killing wildlife. This is right after Hurricane Ida damaged three oil pipelines causing substantial oil spills.
Strike three hits locally with news that an abandoned coal mine is releasing 1.3 million cubic feet of methane every day.
The bad news keeps on coming for fossil fuels. It’s enough to swear off buying another non-electric battery vehicle.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Teitler, Kuhlenber will work hard for RFSD
I’ll be voting for Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education. Kenny and Kathryn are uniquely qualified to serve our community. With decades of combined education experience between them spanning…