The rise and fall of energy sources

Solar- and wind-sourced electricity has been on a steady price decline every decade since the 1960s.

Bad news for the fossil fuel industries; crazy, wild price swings on oil have caused lots of anxiety and supply and demand problems. So much for a stable economy based on fossil fuels.

Strike two is the massive oil spill off of California fouling beaches and killing wildlife. This is right after Hurricane Ida damaged three oil pipelines causing substantial oil spills.

Strike three hits locally with news that an abandoned coal mine is releasing 1.3 million cubic feet of methane every day.

The bad news keeps on coming for fossil fuels. It’s enough to swear off buying another non-electric battery vehicle.





Tom Mooney

Aspen