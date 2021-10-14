The Pitkin County piggy bank
Regarding “Sales tax boom allows sizable increase to proposed Pitkin County budget,” Oct. 13, The Aspen Times.
Talk about the tail wagging the dog … create a budget, decide priorities, then tax to pay for the budget. You don’t raise the budget because you get more taxes. Anyone else tired of big and bigger government?
The people are not a piggy bank for the public sector.
Scott Schereschewsky
Delray Beach, Florida
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
The Pitkin County piggy bank
Regarding “Sales tax boom allows sizable increase to proposed Pitkin County budget,” Oct. 13, The Aspen Times.