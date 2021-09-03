The new pandemic: Texan ‘stealth overruling’
In 2010 law professor Barry Friedman published an article on the perils of “stealth overruling.” “Stealth overruling” is a way state actors can secretly destroy or circumvent constitutional rights, United States Supreme Court precedent, or protective legislation. Perhaps “stealth overruling” is the new pandemic, a strain first concocted in the Texas laboratory.
Let us use our imaginations and envision that Texan strain spreading to another state — let’s say Mississippi — which enacts the following law: Any resident of the state has a private cause of action for damages and/or injunctive relief against:
1. Any individual or business who employs or houses anyone protected by the United States Constitution, the state constitution, and federal, state or local civil rights legislation (including, but not limited to, anyone who is or appears to be female, a person of color, Hispanic, Latino, of Middle Eastern or Asian descent, LGBTQ, plus anyone who is not Episcopalian).
2. Any individual or business who aids and abets any individual or business covered by section 1 above may be named as defendant in any such civil suit.
Preposterous? Ridiculous? No worries: It can’t happen here!
Amy D. Ronner
Aspen and Coral Gables, Florida
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Who’s being discriminated against?
CRS section 24-34-601, Colorado’s public accommodation law, prohibits a business from refusing to provide services to any member of the public on the basis of gender identity. But it doesn’t prohibit discrimination on the basis…