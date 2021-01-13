The misinformation ship has landed
The Jan. 6 insurrection ordered by Trump & Sons grabbed me with the thought that we’re waging sedition against Congress over a vote. Despite it following the rules and procedures set out in the Constitution. We stormed the halls, in the name of the Constitution, while flying a Confederate flag.
Dang, it’s like flipping the Monopoly board because everybody’s playing fair. Seems to me, it’s a demonstration of the cognitive dissonance that is daily broadcast to and absorbed by a third of our population. Information from the non-science-y, alternate fact universe, where cellphones are made like lollipops.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
