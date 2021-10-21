With respect to the title “The Lungs of the Earth,” It’s not looking so good for the Amazon Rainforest this year. Last year there was devastating damage done to the Amazon due to many large wildfires.

According to Vox News, there were more than 1,000 wildfires burned across the Rainforest as of January of this year, and as of right now things might be on track to be as bad as 2020. Back in 2020, more than 19 million acres of rainforest were completely destroyed due to the raging wildfires.

The Amazon rainforest is very important. The rainforest produces 20% of the Earth’s oxygen and is the home of lots of wildfires. This not only affects the geosphere but also the biosphere and the atmosphere. The biosphere is affected because of all the wildfires losing their habitat and many of them, their lives. All the smoke and ash are affecting the atmosphere as well. The most recent update I could find was on Sept. 4 this year. According to Reuters, the Brazilian government hasn’t done much to minimize these fires, stating there was no evidence of government firefighters or environmental enforcement.

If you’re like me and didn’t hear about this matter until now, there is nothing much we can do but it is always good to be aware and educated about these issues. The Earth is our only home and it’s ourselves who are destroying and responsible for most of its issues. There’s only one Earth. There’s no other like it. The least we can all do is spread awareness about climate change.

Betsy Argueta Coca





