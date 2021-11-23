The lunatic fringe is out there
Mr. Jacobs in his letter of Nov. 22 is correct about Lauren Boebert being oddly labeled right-wing (“Am I right?”, The Aspen Times). Boebert would more accurately be termed a member of the lunatic fringe.
Both sides of an issue does not necessarily mean balanced reporting when one side is not factual, or incapable of nuance.
The “rioters,” or as most reporters call them, protesters, have causes such as social justice; left-wing issues are most frequently issues of social and economic justice; right-wing issues have become cultural nonsense; Antifa does not exist.
Mr. Jacobs reminds me of the first reporting on climate change. For years the press attempted to show both sides of the issue. That stopped. Problem was there are not two sides to a fact, such as climate change, or the validity of the election, income inequality, etc., etc.
As far as the press is concerned, the left is simply not as performative as the right (not as many clowns in the clown car). Dare I say the lunatic fringe, ie Trump and the Republican right, like it that way.
Barb Coddington
Glenwood Springs
