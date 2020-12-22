’The Gift’
We gather, we laugh, we dance and we sing
We each have a present to give to our King
Now it’s not something you buy in a store
It’s so much more costly cuz He deserves more
He deserves much more than money can buy
Although He’d be pleased with a shirt and a tie
He deserves all that we ever could give
He paid the price so forever we’d live
With Him forever for eternity with Him for always
That’s His plan for us you see
So what is this gift that is fit for a King
What is more precious to Him than anything
What is this one thing to Him you could give
That because of your gift many others might live
With Him forever in eternity,
with Him for always that’s his plan for you and me
this gift we can give was to us first given
until we let go really keeps us from livin
You won’t find it in a window in a case or on a shelf
This gift lies inside you, so please give Him yourself
James DeBerge
Carbondale
