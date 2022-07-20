The exhaust is exhausting
Wowie-howey, let’s finally admit that the time has come to tax gasoline- and diesel-burning vehicles to the max. My office in Aspen is at the corner of West Main Street and Third Street. I can’t open my windows without coughing at the toxic fumes spewing from the vehicles speeding by, or depending on the time of day, belching in their stop-and-go morass.
Despite the leaderless bumbling and fumbling from our Biden administration, let’s march on as quickly as we can to a green future. It’s a must. And let’s make it easier for the moms and pops and for the grannies and grandpas to go green for free, if we can possibly afford it.
John Hornblower
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User