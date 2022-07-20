The exhaust is exhausting

Wowie-howey, let’s finally admit that the time has come to tax gasoline- and diesel-burning vehicles to the max. My office in Aspen is at the corner of West Main Street and Third Street. I can’t open my windows without coughing at the toxic fumes spewing from the vehicles speeding by, or depending on the time of day, belching in their stop-and-go morass.

Despite the leaderless bumbling and fumbling from our Biden administration, let’s march on as quickly as we can to a green future. It’s a must. And let’s make it easier for the moms and pops and for the grannies and grandpas to go green for free, if we can possibly afford it.

John Hornblower

Snowmass Village