The erosion of civil liberties
Until you understand the nature of government, which is to control, you will never understand changes in things like COVID-19 vaccine/mask policy. We are officially back to “mask up!” policy.
If you understand the nature of government, you will understand this will never end. Just like the “war on terror,” the “war on Covid” will never end as the goalposts will continually be moved. So let’s stop being surprised by policy shifts and just accept them until you have no more civil liberties because the only way to be fully protected from things like terror or disease is to give up your basic freedoms.
Chase McWhorter
Carbondale
