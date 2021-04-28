The enemy within public radio boards
At the beginning of Mick Herron’s book “Slough House,” there is the quote: “The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies,” from Robert Conquest’s third law of politics.
Reading that, I instantly flashed on the boards of NPR and Aspen Public Radio.
Pat Milligan
Aspen Village
Marxists have it figured out
Objectively looking back through history, I used to despise the grifter Marxist leaders who exploited the “useful idiots,” as Lenin so lovingly called them, but it is clear no system makes its leaders as rich…