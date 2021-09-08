The cost of living healthily goes up in Aspen
I would think the cost of lift tix/ski passes is enough to cover “using facilities” to not charge those of us who uphill for rehab and/or exercise, especially in preseason! And on the same note, for the Forest Service to even consider a charge to continue riding our “non-motorized” bicycles as we always have up Maroon Creek Road to the Maroon Bells, when mostly we sometimes take a short break before turning around downhill without even as much as using the bathroom facilities, is even more of an insult to locals and those not choosing a motorized means to exercise in the fashion we always have. Just saying.
Susan Capiel
Aspen
