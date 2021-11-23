The color of justice
Kyle Rittenhouse — white man — innocent of all charges. Kyle Rittenhouse — if black man — guilty of murder on all counts!
Ruth Harrison
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Look to Scotland
Last week this paper ran a cartoon highlighting increased coal consumption in China. This was among many articles and columns from the media during the Glasgow meetings implying that others aren’t doing enough to reduce…