The Christo-fascist supremacy struggle is real

The latest news from our Canadian neighbor is about Pope Francis’ heartfelt apology for crimes committed against Indigenous children. Although the pontiff makes the act of contrition for centuries of child abuse, he refuses to address native peoples’ most menacing issue: the Christian Doctrine of Discovery.

Still today Canada makes her claim of national sovereignty through several discovery documents. These made-up policies of the Christians’ land ownership have regrettably cheapened the humble spirituality of the Holy See to being merely the “world’s greatest real estate agents.”

In America, our own reckoning is at hand. After all, the discovery doctrine gave legal cover for the American indigenous holocaust. One hundred and ninety-nine years ago, an all-white United States Supreme Court decided that Catholic popes possess the legal authority to bestow property titles of indigenous land to European Christian nations. The court’s decision not only enriched the white Christian demographic within our budding nation, but also their grift enriched the venerated justices personally.

Land ownership is at the core of the pivotal 1823 United States Supreme Court decision of Johnson v. McIntosh. This single SCOTUS decision made legal the displacement and murder of millions of Indigenous people worldwide, as so many other nations rushed to weave the Johnson v. McIntosh case law into their own legal systems. To this day the Christian Doctrine of Discovery has the full weight of U.S. law, and it is regularly used throughout America.

Our world has had too many struggles with Christofascist supremacy. Zealots like our own gun-toting congresswomen from Rifle are nothing new. How we deal with the current celebration of belligerent Christian white supremacy is a grave issue for a livable future.





Ross Douglass

Basalt