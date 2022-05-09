‘The Can’t Roe Can’t Wade Blues’
Oh, I get dis
And I get dat
And what it is
‘Pends where I’s at
The truth is up
The truth is down
It’s left it’s right
It’s lost and found
There’s some don’t care
What’s wrong or right
They tellin’ lies
That’s how they fight
Sayin’ dis is dis
An’ dis ain’t dat
We judgin’ you
You can’t fight back
You in da swamp
You been betrayed
Stuck in da mud
Can’t Roe can’t Wade
Who makes da rules
Who makes da laws
Says they is right
Just because
Greg Lewis
Aspen
