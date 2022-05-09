 ‘The Can’t Roe Can’t Wade Blues’ | AspenTimes.com
‘The Can’t Roe Can’t Wade Blues’

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Oh, I get dis

And I get dat

And what it is

‘Pends where I’s at

The truth is up


The truth is down

It’s left it’s right

It’s lost and found

There’s some don’t care

What’s wrong or right

They tellin’ lies

That’s how they fight

Sayin’ dis is dis

An’ dis ain’t dat

We judgin’ you

You can’t fight back

You in da swamp

You been betrayed

Stuck in da mud

Can’t Roe can’t Wade

Who makes da rules

Who makes da laws

Says they is right

Just because

Greg Lewis

Aspen

