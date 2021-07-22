The anti-vax-paying public

By politicizing the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, members of the Q/MAGA/anti-vaxxer axis of dunces are literally dying to own the libs. Take a life-saving vaccine or drink the Kool-Aid of COVID-19 denial? The choice should be obvious.

The pandemic would be under control sooner and the death count lower if only common sense could prevail. But alas, common sense is all too uncommon in certain circles.

JM Jesse

Glenwood Springs