The anti-vax-paying public
By politicizing the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, members of the Q/MAGA/anti-vaxxer axis of dunces are literally dying to own the libs. Take a life-saving vaccine or drink the Kool-Aid of COVID-19 denial? The choice should be obvious.
The pandemic would be under control sooner and the death count lower if only common sense could prevail. But alas, common sense is all too uncommon in certain circles.
JM Jesse
Glenwood Springs
Don’t be a fool with Aspen’s money
I get it: The Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax keeps laying golden eggs, and how many times can you upgrade the sound system? Grandiose plans like the Wheeler annex have been bounced, so the nest…