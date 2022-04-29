The advance of science
The advance of science can be obstructed by the inertia of institutions and traditional thinking. Real science can not be stifled. Scientific truth happens despite conscious denial, obfuscation and misinformation by private lobbying groups. The current culture war and ethical debate regarding humanity’s burning of fossil fuels is: Are we permanently and irrevocably changing our climate without understanding the consequences?
While there is a sliver of a silver lining regarding this climate change — for example, countries above the U.S. Canadian border have a good chance of increasing their agricultural crop yields (Russia) — the little bit of gain is offset by massive public and private property costs. We all pay.
The bottom line is we are missing the benefits of living a clean, sustainable life and the trade-off between holding onto fossil fuels and our country’s physical and mental health tells me that continuing our fossil fuel addiction isn’t worth it. We are missing all the other benefits of clean living, too.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Kudos & Kindness
The Senior Center is excited to end the hiatus on Thursday lunches, resuming once again on Cinco de Mayo (May 5)! And they are thrilled to welcome a new kitchen assistant, Kelly Sallee, who brings…