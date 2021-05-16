Thanks, Aspen Fire Department, for making this mom’s day
Dear Aspen Fire Department,
A gigantic thank you to the for the beautiful Mother’s Day flowers — you made my day!
This thoughtful, kind and generous gesture makes me proud to be a member of the Aspen community.
Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Amy Rutkowski
Aspen
