Thank you, Pitkin County Senior Services
Congratulations to the staff for hosting a festive holiday luncheon at the Senior Center. Despite last-minute Covid-related challenges, the staff provided seniors an opportunity to celebrate together, which was important to so many. Volunteer Cheri Grinnell contributed special decorations, pianist David Dyer played holiday music, additional volunteers helped with serving and others delivered meals to homebound seniors. It was a masterful feat of organization by the staff.
Debbie Overeynder
Aspen
No more Scrooges
Tom Marshall’s letters make me smile (“Where’s the love?” Dec. 21, The Aspen Times). Isn’t it time for all the other mean-spirited letter writers to just be grateful to live in this blessed valley?