 Teslas up the test? | AspenTimes.com
Teslas up the test?

Letter to the Editor Letter-to-the-editor |

Years ago the local police department tried using Priuses in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint. This attempt failed, due to how much electricity is used to run the computers the PD uses in the car, and also how much electricity is used to heat the car.

Now they want to use Teslas. Do the Teslas have enough battery storage to make it through a shift? Or are we just ignoring what happened last time?

Steve Saunders

Aspen

