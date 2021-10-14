Teitler would be an asset to RFSD

Kenny Teitler is an easy choice for the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education.

As a teacher and parent in Carbondale, I have known “Mr. Kenny” for over 20 years as a colleague in the district, parent of students, teacher of my own children and dedicated member of our community.

In all of these roles, Kenny has always been a respected voice because his commitment is sincere and his work ethic is impeccable. He cares deeply about this community and the education of our students.

As a school board member, Kenny will bring the parent and teacher perspective to decisions with a real understanding of the impact on student success in our schools. Anyone who knows Kenny knows that he will ask tough questions, do the research and ensure that voices are included. His contagious smile and enormous heart come with a relentless pursuit of results for all our kids.

I am confident that Roaring Fork Schools will benefit from having Kenny Teitler on its board. He knows the needs of our schools and understands our communities. We’d be lucky to have him serve on our school board.





Kim Hamilton

Carbondale