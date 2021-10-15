Teitler the perfect fit for RFSD board

We are writing to endorse Kenny Teitler in the upcoming Roaring Fork School District l board election. Our two sons (now in their 30s) attended Roaring Fork School District schools in Basalt for all of K through 12. They were blessed with many amazing teachers but both would agree that one of the very best was Kenny Teitler.

Kenny created the bi-lingual program at Basalt Elementary School. Dan and Andy were both in his class, and we sat in occasionally as parent volunteers. We watched this talented instructor keep kids interested and on-task while switching between English and Spanish, often mid-sentence. He always had creative and fun lesson plans and could help students of every learning level move ahead. He communicated well with parents and valued their input. He clearly knew and cared about each and every child in his classroom.

We’ve watched Kenny’s continuing passion for kids and student achievement over the years — including during Mary’s years serving on parent involvement groups and Pete’s years as a RFSD school board member. Kenny studies the data, has a clear understanding of the school system and plenty of good ideas on how to improve the learning environment. The perspective of such a thoughtful and experienced teacher would be a great asset to the school board!

We hope our community throughout the valley will vote to elect Kenny — a vote for intelligence, creativity, school experience and, most importantly, kindness.

Pete and Mary Delany





Basalt