Teitler, Kuhlenber will work hard for RFSD

I’ll be voting for Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg for Roaring Fork Schools Board of Education. Kenny and Kathryn are uniquely qualified to serve our community. With decades of combined education experience between them spanning pre-K to college, both understand what it takes to deliver quality education for every child.

As a two-term former school board member, I can tell you that our schools are well-managed community institutions with staff who are dedicated to ensuring every child reaches their full potential. Contrary to some of what’s been written, our finances also are well-managed. Witness the recent bond refinance and constant efforts to direct funds to teachers and staff, no matter the fiscal realities we face.

The opportunity before us is not one of better management, it’s one of innovative education to inspire children and recognize the unique talents every teacher brings to the classroom. To drive success you must understand education and be willing to get your hands dirty asking hard questions in the boardroom.

Kenny Teitler and Kathryn Kuhlenberg will work every day for our entire community.

Matthew Hamilton





Carbondale