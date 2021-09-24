Teitler is best option for District A seat

Kenneth “Kenny” Teitler is our best option in the Roaring Fork Schools Board District A race.

Mr. Kenny, an angel that doesn’t need wings to support kids and families, now is moving to support colleagues. Way to go Mr. Kenny!

I met Mr. Kenny some years ago when we moved to Carbondale and since that day I have seen how Mr. Kenny, a bilingual teacher, has used his skills to support not just his students but all the families in need of understanding of the educational system and basically with any situation that may arise. He is a hands-on supportive teacher.

Mr. Kenny has a bilingual education background of more than 25 years! Being first in Basalt and then in Carbondale schools has helped him to understand the roots of the problems that education in this Valley is facing and I know that he would do whatever it takes to support students, teachers and families. I totally know that he is the best option to be part of the RFSD board.

Muchas Gracias Mr. Kenny por seguir ayudando a la educación de este valle!





Please consider giving your full support to Mr. Kenny.

Ricardo Zavala

Carbondale